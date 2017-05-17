Is Russia Trump's Watergate?

(Photo: Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Arizona State University professor and presidential historian Brooks Simpson sees striking similarities between former president Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal and current president Donald Trump's Russia scandal, leading him to wonder if Trump will remain president for a full term.

"I think the echoes of Watergate are all over this," Simpson said. "It's just like they told Nixon at the time, 'it's the cover-up stupid!'"

RELATED: John McCain says Trump scandals are 'Watergate size'

Watergate escalated when Nixon fired the then-special prosecutor in charge of the Watergate investigation. That firing triggered the resignation of the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General. The action was set to become one of the articles of impeachment against Nixon.

Trump, meanwhile, has already fired former FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the FBI's investigation into Trump's connections with Russia.

Nixon had tapes of his conversations in the Oval Office, while Trump tweeted suggestions that he may have tapes of his own.

The difference, Simpson said, is the timing of it all.

Impeachment investigations have taken months or years in the past, Simpson said. The process of firing or removing a president has never been done quickly, until now. Regardless of the time it takes, Simpson said he believes Trump will be impeached sometime during his first term in office.

"In the 21st century between social media and thing's happening more quickly than before, who knows?" Simpson said.

© 2017 KPNX-TV