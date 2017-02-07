Surprise police officer who pleaded guilty to domestic violence charge resigns

Jason Walter. (Photo: Surprise PD)

An eight-year veteran and the field training officer for the Surprise Police Department resigned on Monday following a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction out of Nevada.

Clark County court records show on Feb. 1 Jason Matthew Walter, 46, pleaded guilty to domestic battery against his ex-fiancee stemming from an incident that occurred in a Las Vegas hotel room in April 2016. His sentence was suspended in lieu of the guilty plea, and he's been ordered to pay restitution and court fines.

Walter was placed on administrative leave four days after the incident while the department's Professional Standards Unit conducted an internal affairs investigation into the matter.

That investigation was and still is ongoing.

The victim has declined to comment on this case.

Surprise Police Department Spokesman Sgt. Norm Owens issued the following statement to 12 News:

"On Monday, February 6, 2017, the Surprise Police Department received the resignation of former police officer, Jason Walter. Until our Professional Standards Unit completes their current investigation, we will not be able to provide comment on the investigation(s) involving Mr. Jason Walter. The Surprise Police Department continues to take very seriously any and all allegations of misconduct involving our department personnel. Additionally, we are committed to thoroughly and objectively investigating these allegations to ensure the appropriate actions are taken and to maintain the professionalism of our department."

That wasn't the only instance domestic violence accusations were leveled against Walter.

In June 2016, he was charged in Peoria municipal court with three counts of disorderly conduct related to domestic violence against his ex-fiancee and his children from another relationship. That incident occurred in October 2015.

Prosecutors offered Walter the opportunity to go through a diversion program and deferred prosecution. Walter agreed to the terms. He is required to attend a 26-week domestic violence counseling program and required to enter a guilty plea. However, if he successfully completes the requirements in one year and has no further incidents during that time, the judgment is not entered on the record and the case will be dismissed. If he fails to complete this, his guilty plea will be entered on the record and he will be formally sentenced. Records show he has until June to complete the domestic violence classes and remain on good behavior.

The Surprise Police Department is required to notify the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) which certifies and decertifies peace officers in this state that Walter has separated from the agency. AZPOST could initiate an investigation against his certification based upon his criminal conviction.

Walter could not be reached for comment.

