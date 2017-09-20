The 12 News I-Team is staying on top of the latest developments in the Hamilton High School hazing investigation.
If you have information in the case you are urged to call Chandler police. Their non-emergency phone number is 480-782-4130.
12 News tip line: 602-444-1212
Email us: connect@12news.com
Recent stories on the Hamilton High School football team hazing investigations:
Police: Hamilton officials tried to suppress sexual hazing evidence
Police recommend more child abuse charges for Hamilton principal, former coach
Sixth victim comes forward in Hamilton High hazing scandal
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs