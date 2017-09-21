Teens arrested in Hamilton HS football hazing investigation

The Hamilton High School football stadium. (Photo: 12 News)

This story was originally published on March 29, 2017.

The Chandler police arrested five students from Hamilton High School and one student from Chief Hill Learning Academy Wednesday for hazing that happened on school grounds.

One of the students is an adult and the other five are juveniles. The five Hamilton students are members of the football team.

One 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with sex assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Two 16-year-olds have been charged in juvenile court with kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors in the case have asked the court to consider transferring the teens to the adult system.

A 15-year-old suspect is also being investigated.

Police are continuing to investigate and are looking into the possibility of more victims.

“I found out from my last class today,” said Hamilton High’s 2016 football captain Ladimor Hervey. He learned about the arrests through a text and said he hadn't witnessed any of the alleged abuse.

“From my parents, saying we’re all over the news for rape, sexual assault and kidnapping and I was just shocked,” he said, "We wouldn't have condoned that."

Hervey said the arrested players don't represent the values of the team.

“Honestly, maybe one or two of them played and you can’t put the rap on the whole varsity team,” he said. “I just want the Hamilton name and standard to be cleared.”

Investigators believe the hazing took place on Hamilton school grounds between January 2015 and January 2017.

Chandler police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information can contact them at (480) 782-4130. They are also investigating how the hazing went unnoticed so long.

The Chandler Unified School District released the following statement:

"The District has been cooperating with Chandler Police relative to hazing allegations involving students. Today, police arrested six students in association with the investigation. Chandler Police are in control of this matter, and the District cannot discuss details but has been instructed to defer all questions to the Chandler Police."

