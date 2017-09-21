KPNX
Close

How to submit a tip regarding the Hamilton High School hazing investigation

Suspects in the Hamilton High School hazing case could also face additional charges, according to Chandler police.

12 News , KPNX 2:31 PM. MST September 21, 2017

The 12 News I-Team is staying on top of the latest developments in the Hamilton High School hazing investigation.

If you have information in the case you are urged to call Chandler police. Their non-emergency phone number is 480-782-4130.

If you are a victim, or if your child is a victim, please call either Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS or the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130. 

12 News tip line: 602-444-1212

Email us: connect@12news.com

Recent stories on the Hamilton High School football team hazing investigations:

Police: Hamilton officials tried to suppress sexual hazing evidence

Police recommend more child abuse charges for Hamilton principal, former coach

Sixth victim comes forward in Hamilton High hazing scandal

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories