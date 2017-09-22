Sixth victim comes forward in Hamilton High hazing scandal

Hamilton High School. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

PHOENIX - A sixth victim is now working with detectives who are investigating the allegations of sexual assault and hazing happening inside the football locker room at Hamilton High School. According to a department spokesperson, the victim came to police two weeks ago.

The Chandler Police Department first announced their investigation into the allegations at the end of March, when three victims were identified by police, and since that time, three more victims have come forward.

Notices of claim have been filed with the Chandler Unified School District on behalf of five of the victims, asking for 34 million dollars in total damages.

The claims allege school officials were aware of the assaults and were negligent in reporting them to police.

As of Monday morning, the attorney for the victims, Daniel Raynak, said he was aware of the additional victim, but is not involved with that person.

The department has recommended criminal charges against former Hamilton High School head football coach Steve Belles, Principal Ken James and Athletic Director Shawn Rustad.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has yet to make a final decision.





