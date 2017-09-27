Sixth alleged victim in Hamilton Hazing case files notice of claim

(Photo: 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Another alleged victim of sexual assault and hazing connected to the Hamilton High School football team has filed a notice of claim with the Chandler Unified School District.

The victim is asking for $10 million in damages.

A district spokesperson has confirmed the notice was received on Sept. 7.

This latest victim joins five others who have filed claims against the school district, claiming school officials were aware of sexual assault incidents happening among members of the varsity football team, but did not report it to police.

PREVIOUSLY: Families file $20 million notice of claim in Hamilton HS hazing case

Attorney Daniel Raynak is representing those victims and has filed separate claims totaling $34 million in damages.

© 2017 KPNX-TV