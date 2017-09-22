Principal and athletic director removed from Hamilton HS campus, reassigned within district

Hamilton High School Principal Ken James, athletic director Shawn Rustad and teacher Steve Belles will be reassigned within the district away from the Hamilton High Campus.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Unified School District has announced that Hamilton High School Principal Ken James, Athletic Director Shawn Rustad and former head football coach Steve Belles will be reassigned within the district away from the Hamilton High School campus.

This comes after the Chandler Police Department recommended charges for the three employees in connection with the allegations of hazing within the Hamilton High School football program in July.

PREVIOUS: Police: Hamilton officials tried to suppress sexual hazing evidence

Victims claim they were subjected to various forms of assault inside the school's football locker room, and some of the incidents were captured on cellphone video and shared on social media.

James, Rustad and Belles have not been formally charged in the hazing incident, but the school district said it could be some time before the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decides how it will proceed with the case.

The district said it moved the employees to “avoid any distraction caused by this uncertainty.”

The move is effective Monday, Sept. 25 until further notice.

Chris Farabee, who has been assistant principal at the school for the last 14 years, will serve as acting principal. Sharon Vanis, a former athletic director at the school, will serve as acting athletic director.

