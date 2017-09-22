New to 12 News: Downfall, the podcast

Starting September 25, we're bringing you something different from 12 News: our first podcast.

It's called Downfall and it takes an in-depth look at the Hamilton hazing scandal and how we cover it.

The story of alleged hazing on the Hamilton High School football team is big, both because of the program's stature and because of how complicated it's been.

Our podcast will try to lay things out -- what has happened, what we know, and what questions still remain.

And it will be updated as the case -- and our investigation into it -- continues to move forward.

You can check out the full teaser and subscribe where ever you get your podcasts.

(If you don't listen to podcasts, think of it as a radio show on your phone.)

RELATED: Find Downfall and subscribe on iTunes -- Stitcher -- Google Play -- TuneIn

