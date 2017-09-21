KPNX
Hamilton HS hazing suspect pleads not guilty

September 21, 2017

This story was originally published April 13, 2017.

PHOENIX - The suspect accused of severe hazing on the Hamilton High School football team entered a plea of not guilty Thursday in court.

Nathaniel Thomas, 17, faces molestation and sexual assault charges after allegations of hazing incidents in the Hamilton football locker room.

EARLIER: Court documents reveal details of hazing 'traditions' at Hamilton High School

Thomas was released on bond last week and is on house arrest.

His next court date is May 25.

