Hamilton HS hazing suspect pleads not guilty

Nathaniel Thomas and his attorney in court April 13, 2017. (Photo: From pool video)

This story was originally published April 13, 2017.

PHOENIX - The suspect accused of severe hazing on the Hamilton High School football team entered a plea of not guilty Thursday in court.

Nathaniel Thomas, 17, faces molestation and sexual assault charges after allegations of hazing incidents in the Hamilton football locker room.

Thomas was released on bond last week and is on house arrest.

His next court date is May 25.

