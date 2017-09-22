Hamilton High plays first football game since hazing case

The Hamilton High football team plays its first game since the hazing case Aug. 18, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

This story was originally published August 18, 2017.

The final score was Hamilton, 42 Boulder Creek, 28. The game, however, was about much more than who won or lost.

The Hamilton football program has been under siege following a hazing scandal that rocked the school.

Chandler Police are seeking criminal charges against three administrators including the teams former head coach Steve Belles. Principal Ken James and Athletic Director Shawn Rustad are also facing charges.

12 News has learned five former players have filed a notice of claim seeking more than $30 million in damages.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has confirmed that 20 former players have transferred out of the program.

The team has spent the past couple months practicing under what is a dark cloud of sorts. It seems every week there is a new allegation or new information about the case.

On Friday night, it was just about football. The national football powerhouse looked the part beating a determined but outgunned unit from Boulder Creek.

None of the kids on this Hamilton team were involved in the hazing scandal, but they have had to deal with the fallout.

However, for a few hours on this night, the focus was back in the field. It was about offense and defense not victims and witnesses.

It does not mean what is alleged to have happened is in anyway minimized, but at least on this night it was about the action between the white lines, and not anything else.

