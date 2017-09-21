Emails suggest ongoing hazing within Hamilton HS football program

The Hamilton High School football stadium. (Photo: 12 News)

This story was originally published April 17, 2017.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - An email sent Feb. 10 to the resource officer at Hamilton High School and a member of the Chandler Unified School District's administration provides graphic detail into what one victim claims happened inside the school's football locker room.

The sender's name is redacted in the email, but the sender writes, "... it may be nothing but I keep hearing it over and over. A football player I believe is on varsity at Hamilton told several other players he was sexually assaulted by other varsity players ..."

The email goes on to detail the player's claims that he was leaving the shower when other players took his towel, bent him over and stuck a finger in his anus, while also touching his genitals.

A line in the email reads, "According to the victim, this is a right of passage and occurs regularly."

The email sets off a chain of responses, all of them stating they were unaware of the allegations and requests for immediate assistance.

Six days later, an email thread between a Hamilton teacher and the parent of one of the victims details the parent's request for all school assignments to be emailed because the student would not be coming back to class.

The parent explains the situation, writing:

"An (anonymous) tip was reported after seeing (victim) in the locker room alone crying. The athletic director talked to him about it, but no one contacted me. (Victim) was afraid to tell me because he knew what my reaction would be. I am furious."

The teacher responded by writing, "I did hear the other day that was happening, but I had no idea (blank) was the victim."

Several weeks later on March 29, after police had made six arrests and ultimately charged three students, angry emails from Hamilton High parents were sent to the principal, Ken James.

One from a football parent reads, "The football program is run on nothing more than a desire to win games," and goes on to say, "The cost is consistent bad behaviors on and off the field by thinking there are no consequences."

The principal responds saying there have been discussions this year with football coaches and administrators, writing "We have expressed concerns and have said things have to change. I know they are putting some things in place."

