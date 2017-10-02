Downfall episode 3: The Suspect

Ken Countryman is the attorney for former Hamilton High School football player Nathaniel Thomas. (Photo: 12 News)

At first Nathaniel Thomas was denied bail, but after a subsequent hearing he was released to his mother.

Thomas’s lawyer held a press conference on the courthouse steps denying all the accusations, for the first time, placing blame on the shoulders of Hamilton’s head football coach Steve Belles. It was the first time anyone had publicly said someone in Hamilton’s administration should have done more.

Shortly after, Steve Belles was relieved as head coach of the Hamilton Huskies.

In Episode 3, we take a closer look at Arizona’s mandatory reporting law, which outlines what teachers and coaches have an obligation to report.

And we examine Hamilton’s decision to relieve Belles of his coaching duties, but still keep him employed. In the midst of all of this, the pressure increased on Belles to say something about the scandal.

Warning: Listener discretion is advised. Some podcast episodes may contain graphic details.

