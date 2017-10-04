County attorney meets with parents about Hamilton Hazing investigation

(Photo: 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The investigation into sexual hazing allegations at Hamilton High School may be reaching a roadblock.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery is calling for help from the community before he can move forward.

"I know there are people out there who have additional information that I want to have to fairly assess all the information and charges that we're looking at," Montgomery said to an nearly empty room at First Baptist Church in Chandler.

Montgomery called the meeting a day earlier in conjunction with the Chandler Police Department. He says it was an effort to get more victims to tell their stories anonymously.

Montgomery believes there is evidence to show these allegations are true, but wants the entire story before moving forward with a decision on potential charges.

"I'm flabbergasted," Buzz Call said about the turnout at this particular meeting. Call has a granddaughter who might be attending Hamilton next year, and can't understand why.

"This is important, and I'm very surprised at the lack of interest by the parents at Hamilton High," Call said.

The parents who did show up, wanted answers about the re-assignment off-campus reassignment of Principal Ken James, former football coach Steve Belles and Athletic Director Shawn Rustad.

"Why it took the school district so long to do this to these three individuals is beyond my comprehension. It makes my blood boil," Call said.

Chandler Unified School District removed these men from campus more than two months after Chandler police recommended criminal charges for failing to report the alleged assaults.

Christina Nguyen doesn't have a child at Hamilton, but does have three kids in the district. And the allegations are enough to make her pay attention.

"I'm not going to say hazing, I'm going to say sexual assault and rape happening at a school is concerning and it should be concerning to anyone," Nguyen said after the meeting.

The clear lack of public concern -- based on the turnout -- is exactly what Montgomery is trying to change with a meeting like this.

"In order for us to do our jobs, we need your help, we need the community's help," Montgomery said.

If you have information in the case you are urged to call Chandler police. Their non-emergency phone number is 480-782-4130.

If you are a victim, or if your child is a victim, please call either Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

12 News tip line: 602-444-1212

Email us: connect@12news.com

