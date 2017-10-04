County attorney expected to address Hamilton hazing case at news conference

Hamilton High School. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery is expected to address the latest in the Hamilton hazing investigation at a news conference Wednesday, just one day after holding a public meeting for parents.

Montgomery called the public meeting a day early, he said Tuesday, in an effort to get more victims to tell their stories anonymously.

"In order for us to do our jobs, we need your help, we need the community's help," Montgomery said.

Montgomery believes there is evidence that shows the allegations at the center of the hazing investigation are true, but wants the entire story before moving forward with potential charges.

The county attorney's office usually holds a weekly news conference. Hamilton High School is expected to be a topic of discussion this week.

