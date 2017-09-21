Chandler PD serves search warrant at Hamilton HS in hazing case

Hamilton High School. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

This story was originally published June 1, 2017.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department said Thursday that detectives were at Hamilton High School serving a search warrant for records and documentation.

The search warrant, according to police, pertains to the ongoing hazing case.

Several members of Hamilton High School’s football team were arrested but only three were charged in connection with the hazing. Nathaniel Thomas, 17, is being tried as an adult in the case.

Court documents accuse Thomas of being the ring leader who allegedly committed most of the acts while other players watched or in some cases helped.

Steve Belles was removed as head coach, but recently said he didn't know about the hazing.

No further information about the search warrant or what the records and documents may contain was released.

