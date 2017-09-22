5th victim files notice of claim in Hamilton HS hazing case

This story was originally published August 17, 2017.
The attorney representing victims in the Hamilton High hazing case confirms he has filed a fourth and fifth notice of of claim against the Chandler Unified School District.
Attorney Daniel R. Raynak has filed claims on behalf of 3 victims and shared his intention to file a fourth earlier this month.
Raynak said he believes there are more victims out there.
So far, Raynak has filed claims totaling at least $30 million against the school district. Four families are seeking $7 million and one is seeking $6 million.
Families of the victims involved in the claims against the district say district employees were notified of the hazing and did not report it to police.
