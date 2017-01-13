Halloran, 12 News watchdog team honored with duPont award

The 12 News watchdog team, from left to right: Bryan West, Mark Casey, Mark Phillips, Wendy Halloran, Jeff Blackburn. (Photo: 12 News)

Investigative reporter Wendy Halloran was honored with 12 News' first Alfred I. duPont award Tuesday, Jan. 20. Halloran and her team, Jeff Blackburn, Mark Phillips, Bryan West and station manager Mark Casey, accepted the award at a ceremony on the campus of Columbia University in New York City.

The award recognizes about a dozen outstanding broadcast news stories each year, based on "the strength of their reporting, storytelling and impact in the public interest." This is the first duPont Award for a Phoenix reporter since 1979.

(L-R) Bryan West, Mark Casey, Mark Phillips, Wendy Halloran and Jeff Blackburn accept the duPont award. (Photo: Eileen Barroso)

The honor is the result of a series of probing reports into the Phoenix Fire Department arson unit, which led to the early retirement of the Phoenix fire chief, the removal of the arson unit director, fire marshal and two arson investigators from fire investigations. The reporting triggered a criminal investigation by state police which recommended criminal charges for lying under oath against two arson investigators, and the forced retirement of an arson dog. It was followed by a scathing decision from the Maricopa County Attorney, which is refusing to prosecute any of the cases investigated by the two arson investigators and is requesting retraining in police work for all arson investigators. It also prompted a review of their cases by the Arson Research Project with the Arizona Justice Project.

We relentlessly pursued and ultimately refuted claims that the Phoenix Fire Department's elite arson squad had the highest arson-clearance rate of any major U.S. city's fire department under its director, Jack Ballentine. Within just a matter of months after Ballentine took over the Phoenix Fire Department arson unit, he managed to take that unit from a low average clearance rate for arson to the highest clearance rate in the nation.

KPNX 12 News Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran accepts the duPont award. Jan. 20, 2015 (Photo: 12 News)

Director Ballentine's 2010 clearance rate of 64 percent was nearly four times the 18 percent national average clearance rate for arson. Ballentine's arson unit maintained similar extremely high arson-clearance rates for each year after 2010 up until recent revelations we brought forth in a series of 18 investigative reports thus far.

It was determined Ballentine was entering statistics to the FBI Uniform Crime Reports, Police Automated Computer Entry database for juvenile fire-starter cases and cases that had been dismissed. He was inflating the numbers and his clearance rates skyrocketed as a result.

We discovered the arson dog handler's claims that his dog was infallible at detecting accelerants had led to the unjust prosecution of at least four innocent people. One woman, arrested at gunpoint, spent hundreds of thousands in legal bills and lost her home. A man, also arrested at gunpoint on felony charges of arson and endangerment, was imprisoned in the county jail for more than 14 months until his case was voluntarily dismissed by the prosecution on the first day of trial. There were other cases in which the arson charges were also dismissed.

We uncovered tapes that showed the arson dog handler drawing his own conclusions, even when the dog found nothing. The reporting triggered an FBI investigation, an Arizona Department of Public Safety criminal probe, and one day after the fire chief reluctantly sat down with Halloran and admitted mismanagement, he announced his early retirement.

This two-year-long investigation also exposed how several arson unit members had falsely testified in numerous arson cases about the accuracy of arson dog, a Labrador retriever named Sadie, in detecting accelerants at fire scenes. The dog handler, Capt. Fred Andes, was adamant Sadie was right 100 percent of the time, even writing in an investigative report "the K-9 has proven to be much more accurate than any currently available laboratory equipment."

Our investigation revealed Andes has a history of making false statements during the course of his work as a dog handler and fire investigator. Furthermore, we showed Andes instilled his belief in the veracity of the arson dog to the entire arson unit in contradiction to accepted practices and official guidelines that canine alerts be confirmed by laboratory tests before being consider valid in an investigation.

When alerted by Halloran to their methods, national experts challenged the squad's findings.

The investigation also impacted two major homicide/death penalty cases in which Andes and Capt. Sam Richardson were investigators and witnesses. One is the State of Arizona v. Michael Crane, in which Crane is accused of killing three people and of arson. The other is that of the State of Arizona v. Dwandarrius Robinson, who is accused of setting his pregnant girlfriend on fire, killing her and the unborn child.

In the Dwandarrius Robinson case, defense attorneys filed Brady motions against Richardson and Andes along with Director Ballentine. This has forced the prosecuting agency, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, to disclose this material regarding the misconduct to the defense and potentially to the jury in an attempt to impeach their testimony or their credibility at trial.

Follow the developments in our video archives of the series, Raked Over the Coals, which began on Feb. 7, 2013:

(© 2017 KPNX)