Arizona's Most Wanted: Joshua Alan Hall

Joshua Hall in October 2016. (Photo: MCSO)

Name: Joshua Alan Hall

Date of Birth: July 11, 1980

Age: 36

Description: White male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Crime: Voyeurism, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia

On Aug. 14, 2015, Hall was seen by a loss prevention agent at Target located at 12602 North Paradise Village Parkway West near the Paradise Valley Mall. The agent realized Hall matched the description of a man weeks ago who was taking pictures of women.

So he watched Hall as he followed a young woman, unbeknownst to her, around the store. His victim was wearing a gold dress. She was looking at an item, and that’s when Hall crouched down at the opposite display and looked at some merchandise on the lower merchandise shelf. Hall then placed his cell phone with the camera side-up underneath her dress. All of this was captured on surveillance video.

Hall was detained in a police vehicle during the investigation. After he got out of the vehicle, a tin containing marijuana was found. After he was read his rights, he admitted to throwing the tin into the vehicle. What’s more, when Phoenix PD detectives searched his cell phone, they found multiple videos and photos of the buttocks of unaware adult females. When Hall was interviewed about the young woman in Target, he admitted to taking the video and said “he did not think it was any big deal.” The presentence investigative document reveals he stated, “he did not think it was illegal to take the video and felt he was not hurting anyone.”

The tipping point arrived on Oct. 13, 2016 when his probation team went to his apartment and he answered the door wearing only his underwear, court records show. The team found alcohol bottles, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. Hall also had a cell phone, which was a violation of the terms of his probation. He fled his apartment by opening the back sliding door and jumped over the patio wall. He was caught and prior to his arrest, admitted to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, having a smartphone and accessing the internet, particularly Facebook. His Facebook profile name was a deviation from his real name, possibly to throw his probation team off-track. The name: “Josh Haall.”

Last seen: January 19, 2017

Wanted for: Probation violation on an original charge of voyeurism, later pled down to attempted voyeurism, for which he was convicted. His probation officer, Keri Madrid, says Hall failed to comply with the terms of his supervised probation and absconded. Hall also failed to cooperate and participate in substance abuse treatment.

The petition also shows Hall did not undergo required drug testing on 1/13/2017, 1/17/2017, 1/18/2017, 1/19/2017 and 1/21/2017. Also, that he did not attend or actively participate and remain in sex offender treatment at Mountain Valley Counseling. As a term of his supervised probation, Hall was required to set up his intake for sex offender treatment on Jan. 9, 2017. His appointment was scheduled for Jan. 13, 2017 but he did not show up. Hall also changed his residence without prior written approval from the Adult Probation Department.

The petition to revoke his probation and order for warrant shows his probation team attempted to locate Hall by going to his house, calling his family and reviewing booking records. But he has not been located. On Jan. 23, 2017 Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner John Doody ordered a warrant be issued for Hall’s arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joshua Alan Hall, you are urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477), where you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward up to $1,000 if your information leads to a felony arrest or indictment. You can also call the Phoenix Police Department, which is the original investigating agency on this case, at 602-262-6011.

