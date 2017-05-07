Inside look at flying the unfriendly skies

Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

The so-called friendly skies haven't seemed so friendly recently. Airlines have been making headline after headline for all the wrong reasons.

They've been fighting one public relations disaster after another. That includes a doctor who was dragged off a United Express flight and two men who looked like they were in the octagon and not a cabin.

"I feel like this is the perfect storm for all of this to happen, with a combination of social media, cell phones, cameras, instant news," Shawn Kathleen told 12 News.

She's a former flight attendant who spent seven years flying the so-called friendly skies and now runs a number of number of social media accounts about passenger shaming. Shawn Kathleen has seen passenger problems in person for years and isn't surprised she's seeing more on the news right now.

There is an extreme, unrealistic sense of entitlement," she said of passengers. "You go on Travelocity...on a third party website...and that entitles you to treat everybody as you wish, you know, like the help."

But passengers aren't the only ones to blame for these outbursts. Shawn Kathleen said airlines could also help themselves at avoiding these public relations nightmares.

"Flight attendants are overworked," she said. "They're fatigued. They're working four to six flights per day and are not treated well by passengers."

The issue over overbooking airline flights has also been talked a lot about recently. It's a practice that's been happening for years.

"There is a reason behind it," Shawn Kathleen said. "The airlines want these aircraft to go out full. If they're not full, you'll be paying double or triple the price you are currently.

"The majority of the people are great, but you will run into a few bad apples. And that is passenger-wise and it goes employee-wise, just like it would in any profession."

Bottom line, more than two million passengers take domestic flights in the U.S. every single day. Most of them do not fight, get dragged off a flight or end up on the news. They may be cramped, even a little cranky, but they arrive at their final destination just fine.

"We are all in this together.," Shawn Kathleen said. "We want you to get to where you're going safely and conformably and ultimately happy. We don't want to be stuck on an airplane with a bunch of people who are upset and angry."

