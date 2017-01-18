Injured runner meets man who helped him finish race

John Wilkie, 73, being helped by Nathanael Dillard (right) and a spectator from California after Wilkie tripped over a spectator's stroller near the 13-mile mark. (Photo: Rock n Roll Marathon Series)

TEMPE, Ariz. - John Wilkie didn't know much about the man who helped him across the finish line at the Rock n Roll Arizona Half Marathon on Sunday.

Wilkie, 73, had tripped on the wheel of a stroller that stuck out into the race course, falling to the ground and cutting his scalp to the bone. He was only 60 yards from the finish of a 13.1-mile race.

A photo, snapped by race staff, showing Wilkie being helped to his feet and across the finish line has since gone viral.

On his right, a spectator from California who jumped into the course to help. On Wilkie's left, Nathanael Dillard, a racer who was head of Wilkie, but stopped to help him as well.

Until Wednesday night, Wilkie had been trying unsuccessfully to contact Dillard to thank him.

12 News made that happen Wednesday night, setting up a video call with Dillard from his home near Houston.

"I was telling the people I was out there with, you'll never believe what happened," Dillard said. "I can't believe that guy still finished the race!"

"Without your help I would have had an awful lot of difficulty finishing," Wilkie said.

Wilkie, a retired civil engineer, said he took up running as a way to stay healthy. Dillard, 38, a former Navy recruiter, did the same.

"Maybe we can get together and run a race one day," Dillard said.

"Maybe we can correspond in the future," Wilkie said, his voice cracking. "I'd like to keep you as a dear friend of mine."

