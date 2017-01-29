Experts break down the impact of President Trump's new orders on deportations and a possible "border tax."

-Glenn Hamer, CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the state's most powerful business group, urges President Trump to back off his proposed "border tax," saying it would harm Arizona's economy. Hamer also tells us what the chamber's next steps might be in attempting to undo Arizona's new minimum-wage increase.

-We get a reality check of Trump's executive order targeting undocumented immigrants. Would it lead to mass deportations? I'm joined by immigration and criminal defense attorney Ayensa Millan, of CIMA Law Group, and Marie Provine, co-author of a new book on policing immigrants and a professor Emerita at ASU.

-Evan Wyloge, of the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, discusses why a county elections official is raising questions about Secretary of State Michele Reagan's scrubbing of Arizona voter lists.

Why President Trump’s new priorities for deportations put Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in a bind.

