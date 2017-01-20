How to watch Trump's inauguration ceremony online

A general view shows the West side of the US Capitol during a rehearsal for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Looking for Trump's swearing-in ceremony? You're in the right place. Come to this page during the timeframe below and you'll see the ceremony in the video player above.

11 a.m. EST: The inauguration program begins.

Noon EST: Pence will be sworn in as vice president, followed by Trump's oath of office as president. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

You can also turn on 12 News and watch NBC's coverage starting at 8 a.m. in Arizona. Matt Lauer will anchor Today from Capitol Hill and will be joined by Chuck Todd and NBC News political contributor, Nicolle Wallace. Al Roker will broadcast from the parade route and Tom Brokaw will join to offer perspective on the day’s events. Jenna Bush Hager provides insight on what the day means personally for both the Obama and Trump families, as they leave and arrive at the White House.

