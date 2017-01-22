How President Trump could change Arizona

"Sunday Square Off" takes a look at how President Donald Trump could change the lives of Arizonans.

President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress will have a big impact on Arizona residents.

At the top of the list are the almost 700,000 Arizonans covered by Obamacare and the state's Medicaid program, according to guests on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off."

Republican State Sen. Debbie Lesko, chair of the Senate budget-writing committee, says the repeal of the Affordable Care Act could blow a hole of up to $1.4 billion in the state budget.

Political analyst Chris Herstam says a financial hit is inevitable, along with benefit cuts.

Gov. Doug Ducey urged Congress to go slow on repealing Obamacare.

In a 15-page letter to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ducey asked for a two- to three-year extension of subsidies for people covered by the Affordable Care Act in order to cushion the blow of a repeal.

On the political side, Lesko and Herstam discuss which Arizona politicians could be helped or hurt by President Trump in the 2018 elections, and whether Saturday's women's march will have the staying power to affect the vote.

