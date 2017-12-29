KPNX
Close

Here's what extreme cold does to your body

An Arctic Blast has the US in the deep freeze, but what does it really mean when your body starts to shiver? Tony Spitz has the details.

Buzz60 , KPNX 2:18 PM. MST December 29, 2017

An Arctic Blast has the US in the deep freeze, but what does it really mean when your body starts to shiver?

Tony Spitz has the details in the video above.

READThis is what happens to your body at 100-degree heat

 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories