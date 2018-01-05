KPNX
Here are the winning numbers for Mega Millions' $418 million jackpot

12 News , KPNX 9:08 PM. MST January 05, 2018

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is $418 million.

The winning numbers are: 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 and the Mega Ball is 10.

If nobody wins, the jackpot will grow roll over to Tuesday.

