Here are the winning numbers for Mega Millions' $418 million jackpot 12 News , KPNX 9:08 PM. MST January 05, 2018 The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is $418 million.The winning numbers are: 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 and the Mega Ball is 10.If nobody wins, the jackpot will grow roll over to Tuesday. © 2018 KPNX-TV
