Women can get a free health screening in Mesa Saturday

Woman talking to a nurse. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Mountain Vista Medical Center is holding a Women’s Health and Wellness Expo Saturday in Mesa.

Women of all ages can take advantage of complimentary screenings, along with wellness and beauty exhibits.

They will also have infant, child safety resources and car seat inspections.

Don't forget to take advantage of their complimentary wellness and beauty exhibits.

Health screenings include:

•Glucose and total cholesterol screening

•Gait assessments

•Heart disease and stroke risk assessments

•Blood pressure

•Physician-led seminars

For more information, please visit Mountain Vista Medical Center



© 2017 KPNX-TV