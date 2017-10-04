Weight Loss Wednesday: FieldFit in Scottsdale

Near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard is FieldFit, a gym run by former professional baseball player Ryan Buch.

“There’s trainers on hand for you to give you a customized work out each day,” Buch said.

Buch was a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies. Now he helps people recover from injuries and get stronger in the one-on-one personal training gym.

“We know how to push people mentally and physically because we’ve been through the process before," Buch said. "We guide you step by step. We control your injuries. We modify what we need to.”

There are no set times for classes. Members show up and say how much time they have. Then, Buch’s team develops a custom workout.

“They can go, ‘Hey Ryan I have a meeting in 30 minutes. I only have 30 minutes to work out,'" Buch said. "We’ll give you the best 30 minutes we can.”

The gym membership costs $149 per month for unlimited workouts. New members can participate in a free week-long trial.

For more information, visit: www.fieldfitgym.com.

