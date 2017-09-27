TASK Fitness offers affordable workout in west Valley

TASK Fitness is in Peoria. (Photo: Bryan West / 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - TASK Fitness, a bootcamp in the west Valley, offers affordable prices for classes.

"We try to do a combination of body weight, kettlebells, dumbbells, strength training along with interval, cardio, core," said Shane Arcadia, the owner, "so that way you get a different type of class so you’re not doing the same type of workout each day."

The classes vary in exercises from circuit training to cardio drills. They are fast moving and the instructors are uplifting and motivating.

TASK Fitness is located on the northwest corner of 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria.

