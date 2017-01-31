Superbug research could help save lives

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom behind bars accused of stabbing infant to death
-
Woman shot dead in Phoenix apartment complex
-
What the polls say about voter approval for Trump
-
Golfers arrive at TPC Scottsdale
-
5-month-old stabbed to death by mother
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Cool tricks with "Alexa"
-
Arizona Geological Survey drone video shows massive fissure in the desert
-
President Trump defends travel ban
-
Good Samaritans help save DPS trooper
More Stories
-
Pastor flees naked and afraid from woman's armed,…Jan 30, 2017, 8:56 p.m.
-
Your voice: Should President Trump's Supreme Court…Dec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m.
-
Buckeye mom accused of killing her baby told police…Jan 31, 2017, 10:39 a.m.