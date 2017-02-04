Is it safe to take expired medication?

(Photo: Ingram Publishing)

There has been a time when most people have reached into the medicine cabinet, only to pull out expired medication. So is that medication still safe to take?

The answer is generally no, but not for the reason you would think.

“They just lose some of their effectiveness, so it’s very hard to determine exactly how much of the actual product is still remaining,” said Keith Boesen, director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Control Center. “Which means it’s very hard to find out the appropriate and safe dose to take.”

While the medication may not become toxic to the person taking it, it can put someone in danger of taking the wrong dosage to make up for the loss of potency. Boesen recommends always talking to a pharmacist before changing the dose of any medication.

As far as any difference between prescription and over-the-counter medicine goes, the rules stay the same.

According to Boesen, the expiration date is the date the company can guarantee the amount of drug that’s listed is still in there on that date. “After that day, the company can no longer guarantee that the drug is still as effective as it was,” Boesen said.

The best thing to do when you find expired medication at home is to dispose of it in a safe manner. That means taking it to several takeback locations where experts will make sure to incinerate the medication, so it doesn’t become a health or environmental hazard.

You can find local drug takeback locations at this link.

