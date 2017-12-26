What actually works when it comes to fighting the flu? (Photo: KPRC)

PHOENIX - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state has reached widespread status, meaning cases of the flu have been confirmed in pretty much every community across the state.

The department says the flu is usually considered widespread in January, February or March -- not as early as December.

According to the department's spokesperson, it is not too late to get the flu shot, which is highly recommended in helping fight off the virus.

Washing hands is another highly recommended line of defense, as well as staying well rested and eating a healthy diet.

