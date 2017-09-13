Genetic testing company wants to develop drugs based on your DNA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Genetic testing company 23andMe has secured more than $250 million in funding to develop drugs based on the DNA of millions of its customers.

The company offers mail-in genetic testing, mostly for ancestry purposes. But 23andMe also gives customers some limited medical data.

Now the company plans to use its huge database of sequenced DNA from around the world as a testing bed for new drugs to combat genetic diseases.

Genetic scientists said most genetic studies have relatively low sample sizes, rarely more than a few hundred thousand people. But with a sample size in the millions, experts believe it could advance genetic science dramatically.

"I think it's going to be a revolution and transform health care across the board," Dr. Bob Roberts from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix said.

