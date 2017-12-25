Free health care mega clinic comes to Phoenix for Christmas

A patient at Your Free Pathway to Health free clinic has outpatient surgery Dec. 25, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

PHOENIX – A mega clinic at the Phoenix Convention Center is expected to attract 8,000 patients by Wednesday afternoon and organizers hope to make a great difference in each of their lives.

Organizers said Your Best Pathway to Health has put on these events since 2014. This week is the nonprofit’s eighth clinic in the U.S.

Patients can receive services as non-invasive as a haircut to more complicated things like outpatient surgery.

Maria Delia Leon Pacheco walked in for outpatient surgery. She said the procedure gave her better physical health and peace of mind now that the mass removed from her arm is finally on its way for lab analysis.

The organization's CEO and founder, Lela Lewis, said the free services go beyond a diagnosis, leaving, “people’s lives completely changed,” adding, “we have an entire follow-up system already arranged with both local hospitals and clinics where patients can continue to get care that they desperately will need on an ongoing basis.”

A new look, smile or lifestyle plan are all free for the underinsured like Thomas Villaire, who waited overnight in the cold, but he said it was worth it for patients like himself.

“So they can feel better about themselves, so it’ll start them down a path toward a better life,” Villaire said.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said it sounded too good to be true, “but it’s not, it’s real!”

Stanton said he felt lucky the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s humanitarian effort chose his city to take health care out of the hospital setting and bring it to the people.

“If that is the barrier that’s going to be broken down so they can get health care, let’s do it,” the mayor exclaimed.

The president of the Arizona conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, Ed Keyes, said the three-day event took more than 21,000 volunteers from the church, including, “doctors, nurses respiratory therapists, med-techs.”

Organizers said $30 million in free medical services are available.

A grateful Leon Pacheco said she hopes to see events like these more often so more people will have access to these services.

The health care is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following times:

Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – noon.

Those with general inquiries can call 623-329-0072 or visit pathwaytohealth.org. Organizers said neither identification nor documentation are required to get the free services.

