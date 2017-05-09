Does kombucha carry all the health benefits its champions claim?

Kombucha (Photo: Thinkstock)

SAN ANTONIO - It's been popping up on grocery store shelves for years, but this health trend seems to be growing in popularity and alternative health advocates swear by it.

We're talking about Kombucha, a tea based drink that claims a lot of health benefits. But what is it? And does it really work?

You'll find it by the health drinks. Kombucha's been around for centuries, but it really took off in the states in the late '90s when it started showing up in health food stores.

“We do raw organic kombucha, meaning it's all tea-based, so in order to create our kombuchas, we just create simply a tea based off any of these herbs, and then we add a little bit of sugar and then our live cultures,” said James Hopkins of Brewer 13.

Live cultures.

That's right -- kombucha is alive! The live cultures called 'SCOBY' stands for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeasts.

“This is what makes kombucha, kombucha. It's a living culture that adds healthy bacteria to the kombucha, and also ferments it at the same time,” said Hopkins.

That SCOBY is placed in sweetened black or green tea, packing it with vitamins, minerals, enzymes and probiotics. Probiotics are the good bacteria we need in our guts.

“Bad bacteria can overgrow and that can lead to depression weight gain, mood swings, so a great way to help reverse that or improve it is with the good bacteria," said licensed dietician Nicole Eichinger.

That could be why the stuff is so popular. But what about the health claims like weight loss, depression, high blood pressure, arthritis and cancer prevention?

“We don't have a lot of good evidence to support the many health claims. I mean, you'll see claims out there like it can help you lose weight, sleep better, but in reality we don't have any evidence to back that up,” said Jennifer McDaniel of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “The only reason anybody would drink kombucha outside of the fact that they enjoy the taste of it is that is has good bacteria which could potentially translate into a healthier microflora in our own intestine.”

So, there's no scientific evidence it's a miracle cure for a variety of illness, but we do know, the stuff in it is good for your intestines and for some, that's reason enough to drink it.

