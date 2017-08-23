Cleaning up helps one woman shed 75 pounds

Talitta Colman combine household chores as part of her workout routine. (Photo: KPRC)

Did you know you can burn hundreds of calories with chores like gardening, vacuuming and painting?

Talitta Coleman lost 75 pounds over five years with a workout routine that was mostly at home.

"Sometimes you just get in the routine and I don't even know that I'm doing it anymore, so it just kind of comes natural," she said.

Her routine is exercising and eating right. She's in online support groups, has a strict diet program and makes healthy choices while she's at restaurants, but everything she does to maintain her successful weight loss is at home, no gym or money required, a lot of the time with everyday chores.

"It's a lot easier and plus you don't have to worry about what you look like when you go to work out," Coleman said.

While vacuuming, Coleman said she burns about 250 calories. By squatting down and going up for a calf raise, she makes it a total leg workout.

