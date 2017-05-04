6 ways to boost your metabolism, according to Women's Health

Protein shakes are a healthy option for breakfast or a snack. (Photo: NBC)

It's natural to see your metabolism get slower as you age, but there are ways you can combat that slow-down.

Women’s Health shares six ways to kick your metabolism into high gear as you get older:

Eat breakfast

Experts say it’s ideal to eat within 30 minutes of waking up. It’ll replenish your body from the night’s sleep and set you up for the day.

Lift weights

Do weight training, preferably in the morning. This helps you build muscle, which helps your metabolic rate and increases your fat-burning potential. When you weight lift first thing upon waking, your metabolism will be higher throughout the rest of the day.

Eat protein at every meal

Research shows that protein has an important impact on metabolism, so try having eggs in the morning, a protein shake for a snack, some grilled chicken over your salad for lunch and lean protein with lots of veggies for dinner.

Drink plenty of water

When you’re dehydrated, you may burn up to 2 percent fewer calories. Those who drank 8 to 12 8-ounce glasses of water a day had a higher metabolic rate than those who drank less.

Eat enough food

You may be tempted to skip a meal to lose weight, but when you’re hungry, your body actually stops burning calories, which slows down your metabolism.

Meditate

This may sound like a stretch but as you age, your stress load increases, which can slow your metabolism. Experts say meditation is a great way to relieve this stress.

Copyright 2017 Prevention