5 ways to keep from feeling sleep deprived

If you are not getting good rest, Houston Methodist Hospital registered dietitian Kristen Kizer has some suggestions on how to perk up in order to survive the day.

The first thing you can do is get the blood moving. Kizer said a brisk walk might help. Another tip is using sunlight for an energy boost.

"Our body is run more so by light, more than we think," Kizer said. "If you think, maybe 200 years ago we were going to bed with the sun and we were waking up with the sun. Our hormone production is based, in part, off of nighttime, daytime, when the sun is coming up, and our body is waking up for creating hormones that help wake us up."

Taking a catnap can help too, but you should limit naps to 15-20 minutes, because anything longer than that you can risk throwing yourself off.

Caffeine can also help, but beware of what you put in it. When you get dessert coffees, Kizer compared it to drinking a hot milkshake. Do not give into the feeling that you can justify those calories or deserve a treat for being sleep deprived.

The most important thing is to aim for seven to nine hours of sleep every night, and people who are physically active should be getting more.

