11 foods that help rev up your metabolism

For the most part, you can thank Mom and Dad for your metabolism. But for those who must work out to stay in shape, there are certain foods to help you blast the fat.

Here are 11 foods that'll get your metabolism going, according to Women's Health magazine.

Greek yogurt: The calcium helps burn off more fat. But don't over-do it -- go for just one cup of plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt.

Celery: It's low in calories and packed with fiber and water.

Kimchi: Probiotic-rich fermented foods like kimchi are good for your gut, promoting healthy digestion and less bloating.

Spinach: The huge dose of iron carries oxygen to your muscles needed to burn fat.

Water: A glass of cold water forces your body to use more calories to warm it up.

Lean protein: It helps build muscle mass -- the more muscle, the higher your metabolism.

Fish: It's excellent in iodine and selenium, two minerals that support the function of thyroid gland, which regulates metabolism.

Green tea: It contains a compound called EGCG, which slightly increases the body's fat-burning process. Plus the caffeine helps give your metabolism a bit of a boost, too.

Whole eggs: they're packed with vitamin D, which helps rebuild and repair hard-working muscles.

Chili peppers: Spicy foods heat up our bodies to help fat breakdown.

Avocado: The Omega-3s get your metabolism going while keeping blood sugar levels stable, especially when eaten in the morning.

Women's Health recommends eating avocados in the morning. The reason why you want to keep your blood sugar levels stable is because it'll prevent energy crashes and cravings.

