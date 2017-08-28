Harvey's damaging floods will affect Arizona's economy. Here's how.

The ominous horizon we're waking up to in Corpus Christi this morning. Tropical Storm force conditions are expected here by mid-day.

PHOENIX - The financial impact on Texas will be crushing once now-Tropical Storm Harvey subsides in a few days.

But the Lone Star State is the second-largest economy in our country, and we may all feel the effects.

"Spillover effects,” said David Daughtrey, the founder of Copperwynd Financial in Scottsdale.

The “spillover” has nothing to the with the rain or wind directly, but it may hit our labor force.

"Real estate is booming here,” and it’s been doing so over the last three years.

But, as 12 News previously reported, there aren't enough skilled workers to keep up with the demand as it is.

About 200,000 construction workers left Arizona during the recession, and they are reluctant to come back.

And that may get worse in the coming months with efforts to rebuild mainly in Houston, higher pay, according to Daughtrey, and no state income tax in Texas.

"If I can make 50 percent more in Houston over the next six months … I leave,” he said providing an example of how it could play out in Arizona.

Though it would mean it'll take longer to build houses in the Valley and it will cost more.

Other than the housing market, we know gas and oil are a big deal in Texas.

Twenty-seven of the state's top-tier companies are based in Houston and Corpus Christi, both hit hard by Harvey.

Eighteen of those are gas or oil companies, and at least 10 of them shut down because the hurricane.

"Usually oil prices and gasoline prices go hand in hand. Today they didn't,” said Daughtrey.

The price of oil went down 2 percent overnight Sunday, but gas prices went up 3 percent in the US.

Bankrate.com warns Texas gas stations may simply run out of fuel and that the prices may keep going up for the rest of the country.

And the anticipation has already started.

"I'll tell you, the oil that's going to get refined and shipped there here is not going to happen overnight, but I'll guarantee you, the prices here will probably go up again overnight,” said Daughtrey.



Two estimates show the prices going up anywhere between 5 and 80 cents. The duration of the inflated price is hard to guess, because it will depend on the extent of the damage to oil refineries.

