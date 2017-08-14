KPNX
Grill explodes in SUV once woman lights up cigarette

A couple was hospitalized after propane grill explodes in their SUV car in Florida.

An Orlando, Florida man and his wife were burned Sunday when the woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbecue grill being transported in her SUV.

The wife lit a cigarette as they left a barbecue at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. The grill exploded moments later, police said.

Police said the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as the couple left the barbecue.

The blast caused the driver to crash into a pole. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

