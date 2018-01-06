Grand Haven couple has surprise second baby

Surprise 2nd baby for Grand Haven couple

FREMONT, MICH. - It was labor day weekend when Matt and Nicole Ziesemer received the news that would change their life.

"She gave me a shirt that said world's greatest father, and that's how I found out," Matt said.

"This was my first pregnancy, and it was all new to me," Nicole said.

The couple wanted a natural birth.

"We decided not to do an ultrasound, just as little intervention as possible," Matt said.

At 10:06pm on Saturday, December 30, 2017, Blakeley Faith Ziesemer was born at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital.

"It was unbelievable, there is not a moment like it," Matt said.

But when their doctor, Dr. Megan Forshee, went to check Nicole.

"I reached in to check the patient and realized there was a head," Forshee said.

"We thought she was joking and she was like, 'I don't lie about these things'," says Nicole Ziesemer.

Surprise....a second baby.

"Very surprising to me thinking there was just one baby there and very surprising to the couple too," Forshee said.

"We just had no thoughts that there was going to be another child, our whole house is prepped for one child," Matt said.

"It was just a shell shocker because no one was expecting it, everyone in the room thought they had seen a ghost," Nicole said.

And at 11:05 p.m., Cade Matthew Ziesemer was born.

"I definitely will not forget this couple or these two babies," Forshee said.

"My first thought after delivering the second baby, 'oh crap!' we need a second crib, a second car seat, a second everything," Nicole recalled.

