Georgia sheriff ‘arrested' Elsa for cold weather, debating to ‘let her go'

Photo courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, WXIA)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. – Disney’s iconic ice princess Elsa was ‘arrested’ in South Georgia and now one local sheriff is debating if he should ‘let her go.’

On Thursday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office posted a wanted poster on their Facebook page for the queen. They were ‘in search for this very dangerous fugitive known as Elsa.’

The post said she was wanted for the ‘ridiculously cold weather’ in Georgia.

On Friday, CCSO revealed on Facebook they had caught and arrested their fugitive.

Now when you have one Disney princess, another isn’t far behind. CCSO posted a photo of Jasmine who tried to bail her good friend out.

CCSO posted asking if they should allow Jasmine to bail Elsa out and ultimately ‘let her go.’

