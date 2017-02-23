Random internet debate: How do giraffes wear neckties?

KUSA - Yeah, that’s just what we needed, internet: another thing to divide the nation.
This internet debate focuses not on topics like healthcare or the color of a dress, but something a bit more elegant: where should giraffes wear neckties?
But, if you are interested in a debate about formal wear for giraffes (or want to read the whole thing and then comment about how you don’t care), keep going -- but don't say you weren't warned.
The debate appears to stem from this tweet, which shows two photos of a giraffe in a tie:
When giraffes go to work do you think they put the tie at the top or bottom of their necks?— jeremy hammond (@jeremythunder) November 17, 2016
Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/e3cFarF75P
Many people agree that the giraffe’s tie should be worn at the base of their neck, given that the tie typically goes with a formal shirt.
@jeremythunder pic.twitter.com/Zzjru1JQ2i— Gracie (@graciebates13) November 17, 2016
Others think it can be either, and the choice you make is making a statement:
@xohillaryrose @jeremythunder dude, I had basically the same thought pic.twitter.com/hWgiJN2cGv— Abam Droud (@AdamBroud) November 22, 2016
What do you think? Where should the giraffe tie go?
