KPNX
Close

Random internet debate: How do giraffes wear neckties?

Allison Sylte, KUSA 5:01 PM. MST February 23, 2017

KUSA - Yeah, that’s just what we needed, internet: another thing to divide the nation.

This internet debate focuses not on topics like healthcare or the color of a dress, but something a bit more elegant: where should giraffes wear neckties?

If you’re thinking to yourself, “SHUT UP. THIS ISN’T NEWS, YOU SHOULD BE REPORTING ON [BLANK]” then please head to our search bar to find what you’re interested in: http://www.9news.com/

But, if you are interested in a debate about formal wear for giraffes (or want to read the whole thing and then comment about how you don’t care), keep going -- but don't say you weren't warned. 

The debate appears to stem from this tweet, which shows two photos of a giraffe in a tie: 

Can’t see the tweet? Click here: http://bit.ly/2gIDtFQ

Many people agree that the giraffe’s tie should be worn at the base of their neck, given that the tie typically goes with a formal shirt. 

Can’t see the tweet? Click here: http://bit.ly/2gIDtFQ

Others think it can be either, and the choice you make is making a statement: 

Can’t see this tweet? Click here: http://bit.ly/2fQVZNs

What do you think? Where should the giraffe tie go?

h/t: For the Win http://usat.ly/2gIFdxR

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories