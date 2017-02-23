Random internet debate: How do giraffes wear neckties?

(Photo: Courtesy Twitter)

KUSA - Yeah, that’s just what we needed, internet: another thing to divide the nation.

This internet debate focuses not on topics like healthcare or the color of a dress, but something a bit more elegant: where should giraffes wear neckties?

If you’re thinking to yourself, “SHUT UP. THIS ISN’T NEWS, YOU SHOULD BE REPORTING ON [BLANK]” then please head to our search bar to find what you’re interested in: http://www.9news.com/

But, if you are interested in a debate about formal wear for giraffes (or want to read the whole thing and then comment about how you don’t care), keep going -- but don't say you weren't warned.

The debate appears to stem from this tweet, which shows two photos of a giraffe in a tie:

When giraffes go to work do you think they put the tie at the top or bottom of their necks?



Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/e3cFarF75P — jeremy hammond (@jeremythunder) November 17, 2016

Can’t see the tweet? Click here: http://bit.ly/2gIDtFQ

Many people agree that the giraffe’s tie should be worn at the base of their neck, given that the tie typically goes with a formal shirt.

Can’t see the tweet? Click here: http://bit.ly/2gIDtFQ

Others think it can be either, and the choice you make is making a statement:

Can’t see this tweet? Click here: http://bit.ly/2fQVZNs

What do you think? Where should the giraffe tie go?

h/t: For the Win http://usat.ly/2gIFdxR

Copyright 2016 KUSA