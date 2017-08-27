Former U.S. Senate candidate Wil Cardon dies at age 46

Former Senate candidate, Wil Cardon, dies at age 46. (Photo: Cardon family)

Former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Wil Cardon, a scion of the family whose $10 million gift helped start the Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa, died Saturday, Cardon's family announced.

Cardon was 46 years old.

Cardon, who had suffered from depression for several years, committed suicide, the family confirmed.

“Today a father, husband, son, brother and friend to so many left our family to be with the greatest angels, of which he will now be one,” Cardon’s widow, Nicole, and the family said in a prepared statement.

“It is no secret Wil struggled with depression. He tried mightily for us, for himself and for all to overcome it. We are proud of how he faced this disease with openness and honesty. Today it finally took him, as it takes far too many.”

Cardon, who was a real estate investor based in Mesa, ran against then-Congressman Jeff Flake in the 2012 Republican Senate primary. Flake won the race by almost 50 points, after Cardon had spent $6 million of his own money on the race.

Flake posted two remembrances of Cardon on Twitter:

Wil was a good man and a good friend, gone far too soon. My prayers are with Nicole and the entire Cardon family. https://t.co/P2htIE6qfW — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 27, 2017 With Wil Cardon a few months ago in NYC. Later, Wil called me after the baseball shooting just to make sure I was ok pic.twitter.com/6UDynq22C9 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 27, 2017

In 2014, Cardon ran briefly in the GOP primary for secretary of state.

The Cardons are a pioneer Mormon family that first settled in Arizona in 1876.

Wil Cardon's grandfather, Wilford Cardon, founded an oil company and a chain of gas stations. The company would grow into a real estate investment firm.



The family said it was planning “a tribute that has come far too early.”

Here is the full statement by Nicole Cardon and the Cardon family:

“Today a father, husband, son, brother and friend to so many left our family to be with the greatest angels, of which he will now be one. The only thing that can ease tears at a moment like this is remembering Wil’s smile that was as wide as Arizona, especially when it came to our five children. His gregarious approach to life, business, our family and his faith enriched all who were fortunate to enjoy his warm embrace. I know first hand the incredible love he had for people. Although highly successful in both the business and philanthropic arenas, I think the moments I witnessed with our children, helping a person on the side of the road, or even applying to be a high school football coach are what gave him the most joy. It is no secret Wil struggled with depression. He tried mightily for us, for himself and for all to overcome it. We are proud of how he faced this disease with openness and honesty. Today it finally took him, as it takes far too many. Few would want to say more about the person we will remember forever than our family, but we hope our privacy can be respected to grieve, and to plan a tribute that has come far too early.”

