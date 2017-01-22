Former top MLB prospect, Braves player Andy Marte dies in car crash

Andy Marte, the former top baseball prospect who played third base in the majors for parts of seven seasons, passed away after a car accident on Jan. 22, 2017. He was 33. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Andy Marte, the former top baseball prospect who played third base in the majors for parts of seven seasons, died Sunday morning in his native Dominican Republic.

He was 33.

The Cleveland Indians, the uniform Marte donned from 2006 to '10, announced the news on Twitter. According to multiple reports, Marte was involved in a fatal car accident.

The Atlanta Braves also posted about Marte's passing.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Brave Andy Marte. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/Au1sgqMItS — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 22, 2017

Marte was named Baseball America's No. 9 prospect before the 2005 season, but he struggled to live up to his promise. According to MLB.com, Marte joined the Atlanta Braves in 2000, and worked his way up through the minor league system, often ranking among the top prospects in the Braves system. He was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2005.

He played in just 308 big-league games, hitting 21 home runs and batting .218.

Marte last played with the KT Wiz of the KBO League.

RELATED | Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash in Dominican Republic

Marte's death comes on the same day as Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura.

PHOTOS: People we've lost in 2017



USA Today