Former PE teacher following his passion, helping Flagstaff community

Marty Heilman is making an impact in the Flagstaff community. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - “I have an opportunity every single day to change a life. To make somebody feel good about themselves, that never gets a chance to feel good about themselves," said adaptive movement coach Marty Heilman.

After working more than 15 years as a PE teacher, Heilman decided to follow his true passion, helping those with unique needs.

For the last three years, he’s been able to make an impact in the community as an adaptive movement coach.

“There’s a connection I have with them, and I don’t know why. But it just becomes natural. So I believe that is my purpose," said Heilman.

Heilman is all about thinking outside the box to help create purposeful movements and exercises. When you're working with him, as he puts it, you’re not working out, you’re playing out.

“What he definitely does is he takes away the idea that you’re working out. You’re actually having a really good time," said Paralympian Kaitlyn Verfuerth.

Verfuerth knows a thing or two about pushing her body to the limit, as she just represented the United States at the Paralympics in Rio this past summer.

She couldn’t have done it without Heilman's help.

“For whatever hour or half hour that we’re working out together, whatever goes on outside, we’re both able to forget about it and just think about being in the present and having a really good time," said Verfuerth.

Heilman's passion is undeniable, and his energy is infectious. Talking with him, it’s easy to see how much he loves what he does.

"I can’t say enough about it. Just how much fun I have," said Heilman.

