Flourless Brownies

This recipe is so amazing! It has absolutely no flour, oil, sugar, butter and only 1 egg!

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups of grated zucchini

1 cup almond butter (room temperature)

1 large egg

1/2 cup of honey

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 heaping tablespoon of cocoa powder (I used Hershey's Special Dark)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 tsp. of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large bar (about 5oz) Dark Chocolate (I used 70%) chopped

1/2 cup of mini semisweet chocolate chips plus 1/4 cup for topping

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom and sides of an 8 x 8 pan or line with parchment paper. (I used glass baking dish so I can see if the brownies are getting to dark or burning.)

With a grater or in a mini food prep, grate the zucchini fine. In a bowl, mix together zucchini, egg almond butter, honey, maple syrup and vanilla until well combined. Combine cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Add to wet ingredients and mix to combine well.

Place chopped chocolate bar in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat at 30 second intervals until melted. Let cool for a few minutes, and then mix into the brownie mixture. Fold in the mini chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup chocolate chips over top. Bake for about 35-40 minutes or until toothpick comes up clean. Remove from oven and about 10 minutes later, cover with plastic wrap or aluminum foil while they are still warm. Allow them to cool completely at room temperature. Place in refrigerator for 2-3 hours to harden.

(Note: These brownies are very soft, dense and moist!)

Makes about 12-16 brownies.





