Flight delays possible during Sky Harbor runway closure

PHOENIX - One of Phoenix Sky Harbor's three runways will be closed for repairs until the end of February.

The airport says construction crews will remove and replace part of the pavement on the north runway. As a result of the closure, flight delays are possible during the busiest times.

To make the closure times as smooth a process as possible, the airport says they're staying in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration. They chose a closure time of Jan. 8 until Feb. 21, to keep flights and passengers on track.

There are two other runways on the south side of Sky Harbor which will stay open during the closure of the north runway.

If you're planning a trip to the airport, arrival and departure delays could last up to 30 minutes during peak travel times, according to Sky Harbor. Those times are 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're flight includes a tight connection, the airport recommends talking with your airline to make sure there's enough transfer time in between. And, as always, anyone picking up passengers or flying themselves should keep up with their flight status.

Additionally, residents who live east and west of the center of the airport and south runways may witness more flight activity until the construction is completed.

There is no word yet if repairs will be needed in the future on the south runways.

