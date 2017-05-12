Flake introduces 'Clean Up the VA Act'

Phoenix VA Medical Center (Photo: 12 News file photo)

PHOENIX, Ariz - Senator Jeff Flake has introduced a new bill called the ‘Clean up the Department of Veterans Affairs Act.” This new legislation would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to terminate employees with the following:

An employee convicted of a work-related felony

An employee who has their medical license suspended or revoked while working with the VA.

This legislation would also prohibit the VA from hiring or transferring an employee who meets those criteria. To expedite this process, this bill requires any appeal of such termination to be adjudicated within 30 days from the appeal date.

“It’s time to clean up the VA, and that starts by ridding our VA hospitals of doctors who lose their medical licenses or employees who are convicted of work-related felonies,” said Flake. “Passing this bill will go a long way in the effort to increase confidence in the VA and its ability to deliver veterans the quality care they deserve.”

Senator Flake has previously introduced this bill in January 2017 and again Dec. 6, 2016, but the measure was not agreed upon due to the 60-vote threshold

The reputation of Phoenix’s VA Hospital has been diminished in recent years due to revealing reports of lack of quality patient care and delayed scheduling all pointing to serious hospital procedural problems.

